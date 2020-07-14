One new death, 12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total rises to 648

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday a sixth death related to COVID-19 in Wichita County.
Case 416 was 80+ and a resident at Royal Estates Independent Living.
The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.
“We express our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of the member of our community who passed away, as well as to the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” Royal Estates Executive Director, Codie Monhollen said. “We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of the individual and their family during this time. The health and safety of our residents and employees is our greatest priority, and we will continue working together to care for our residents, protect the safety of our team members, and protect the people in our community.”
New COVID-19 Cases
The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District also confirmed Tuesday 12 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 648.
- Contact = 2 cases
- Close Contact = 1 cases
- Community Spread = 7 cases
- Still Under Investigation = 2 cases
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
- 0 – 5 = 0
- 6 – 10 = 0
- 11 – 19 = 3
- 20 – 29 = 1
- 30 – 39 = 4
- 40 – 49 = 0
- 50 – 59 = 0
- 60 – 60 = 4
- 70 – 79 = 0
- 80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
20 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 10 patients reported to be in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
- Case 215: 80+, stable condition
- Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
- Case 307: 80+, critical condition
- Case 333: 80+, stable condition
- Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition
- Case 335: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 375: 80+, stable condition
- Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
- Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 440: 80+, stable condition
- Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 490: 80+, stable condition
- Case 546: 20 – 29 , stable condition
- Case 547: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 556: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 596: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 632: 40 – 49, critical condition
- Case 637: 60 – 69, stable condition
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|12,748
|648
|11,416
|684
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|10
|12
|51
|163
|128
|90
|86
|65
|31
|12
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|498
|20
|124
|6
Updated Tuesday, July 14 at 4:45 p.m.
Wichita County has reported 549 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.
- Monday, June 15 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 16 — 3 new cases
- Wednesday, June 17 — 17 new cases
- Thursday, June 18 — 13 new cases
- Friday, June 19 — 19 new cases
- Monday, June 22 — 32 new case
- Tuesday, June 23 — 29 new cases
- Wednesday, June 24 — 20 new cases
- Thursday, June 25 — 20 new cases
- Friday, June 26 — 30 new cases
- Monday, June 29 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 30 — 45 new cases
- Wednesday, July 1— 34 new cases
- Thursday, July 2 — 23 new cases
- Friday, July 3 — 5 new cases
- Monday, July 6 — 39 new cases
- Tuesday, July 7 — 48 new cases
- Wednesday, July 8 — 36 new cases
- Thursday, July 9 — 19 new cases
- Friday, July 10 — 18 new cases
- Monday, July 13 — 51 new cases
- Tuesday, July 14 — 12 new cases
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.