One new death, 12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total rises to 648

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday a sixth death related to COVID-19 in Wichita County.

Case 416 was 80+ and a resident at Royal Estates Independent Living.

The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of the member of our community who passed away, as well as to the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” Royal Estates Executive Director, Codie Monhollen said. “We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of the individual and their family during this time. The health and safety of our residents and employees is our greatest priority, and we will continue working together to care for our residents, protect the safety of our team members, and protect the people in our community.”

New COVID-19 Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District also confirmed Tuesday 12 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 648.

Contact = 2 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 7 cases

Still Under Investigation = 2 cases

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 3

20 – 29 = 1

30 – 39 = 4

40 – 49 = 0

50 – 59 = 0

60 – 60 = 4

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

20 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 10 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children's Hospital

Case 307: 80+, critical condition

Case 333: 80+, stable condition

Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 335: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401 : 30 – 39, critical condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 440: 80+, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 490: 80+, stable condition

Case 546 : 20 – 29 , stable condition

Case 547 : 40 – 49 , stable condition

Case 556: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 596: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 632: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 637: 60 – 69, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 12,748 648 11,416 684 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 10 12 51 163 128 90 86 65 31 12 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 498 20 124 6 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Tuesday, July 14 at 4:45 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 549 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.