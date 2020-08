WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A staff member at Midwestern State University has tested positive for COVID-19, according to MSU’s coronavirus website.

This is the seventh staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19, with as many students also testing positive for a total of 14 cases at MSU.

Only two active cases remain at MSU, both of which are listed as staff.

Classes are set to resume on campus at MSU Texas on Monday, August 24 in compliance with the universities return-to-campus plan.