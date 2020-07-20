One new MSU Texas staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Following the MSU Texas president’s statement detailing the steps the university intends to take to address diversity and inclusion on campus, a Twitter chain with #BlackatMSUTexas started Thursday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University officials are now reporting a new faculty or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Reported Cases on MSU’s coronavirus update page, there are seven active cases at this time: four faculty or staff members and three students.

The MSU website has listed two students as recovered cases.

MSU officials said they may not update the website every day, but they will as soon as they are given the information from the health district.

Click here for more information from MSU Texas on the Reported Cases page.