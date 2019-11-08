‘One of the best’ dinosaur skeleton remains found in Seymour, make home at Whiteside Museum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Whiteside Museum of Natural History officials discovered what they said is one of the best dinosaurs remains found in the area in Seymour in October. The skeletal remains are of a Dimetrodon which has now been named Darlene.

“We have got a really beautiful Dimetrodon which is something that looks like that and its a skeleton that’s got a huge fin scale on its back, and one of the best skeletons we have ever seen from right here in Seymour,” museum director Chris Flis said.

The discovery was made just about five miles away from where the museum in Seymour, and since then, museum personnel have been trying to get each piece cleaned and put in place.

“What we are doing now is piecing it all together bit by bit with very thin superglue, and then we will use a steel frame to actually mount the skeleton up in three dimensions as if it were alive,” Flis said. “This will actually be one of the first skeletons to be mounted up and stay here since fossils were being found here since 1882.”

One volunteer working on the lower jaw of the Dimetrodon came with her grandson years ago and said she is now up there as much as she can be

“It’s absolutely amazing what it does for the community and the communities around here too because the kids from the other schools all around get to come and see and the best thing is to show the kids something and to see that look on their face,” museum volunteer Sandy Slipling said.

As both Flis and Slipling along with other volunteers continue clean and glue with care, so soon the community can enjoy the sight of the museum’s first mounted skeletal Dimetrodon.