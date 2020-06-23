One of two MSU students pleads guilty to burglary during Thanksgiving break

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One of two MSU students charged with burglarizing dorm rooms during Thanksgiving break last year pleads guilty and is sentenced.

Kelly Williams was given a deferred sentence of 5 years probation.



Police said a burglary at legacy hall was reported on November 30.

Items that were taken included TVs, an Xbox console, a Google Home smart speaker, and miscellaneous items.



Police said security video shows Williams and an accomplice got in the dorm when a person not connected to the crime opened a door.



They said the burglars went up and down the stairs several times taking items out.



Police said when questioned, both thieves admitted entering several unlocked dorm rooms and taking items while the residents were away for a break.

The other suspect, Deion Leblanc is awaiting a plea or trial with a deadline of July 24 to accept a plea offer.