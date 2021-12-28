One person arrested after firing shots into car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to several shots fired into a car occupied by a man and woman on December 19.

Damon King is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Demarkus Lathen Wichita County Jail booking photo

The victims said they were driving into town on East Scott around 9:30 that night when a white Ford Taurus pulled off Highway 79 in front of them. They say the Taurus slowed down so they had to go around it on the right, and as they passed it, they noticed its passenger side window was down and the passenger had a ski mask on.

After they passed it, they said it sped up and got beside them and they heard about six gunshots.

They said the Taurus then sped off.

Police said they found three possible bullet marks on the couple’s car, and a bullet inside.

About 10 minutes later, an officer saw a white Taurus on Martin Luther King Boulevard, turning onto Lincoln. When he got behind it, the officer said it sped up and a high-speed pursuit began for about 4 1/2 miles. The car stopped in the 100 block of Oriole Street, and the passenger got out and ran.

Damon King Wichita County Jail booking photo

The driver, later identified as Demarkus Lathen, got out and immediately got into a prone position on the ground. An officer said he was placed into custody and was very combative and when asked if he wanted to talk, he cursed at the officer.

The passenger was seen running into an apartment complex.

Police said they were aware that Lathen and Damon King had been involved in another shooting a few days earlier at Lions Court Apartments and the description given by one of the victims of the drive-by shooting matched King.

Police found several 9 mm shell casings inside the Taurus.

Lathen bonded out of jail that night and was arrested again Monday for possession of marijuana.

He has 18 arrests including four for assault. King has 8 arrests.