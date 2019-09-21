One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is in the Wichita County Jail after officials arrested them for a bomb hoax at a Burkburnett church Saturday morning.

According to BPD Lt. Donald Osborn, officials responded to a call in the 900 block of Cropper Road just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials with the Burkburnett Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.

Residents told first responders a person placed a long metal pipe on the premise and told them it was an explosive device.

BVFD took control of the scene and determined the device was a hallow pipe and not an explosive.

The scene was cleared of any threat and determined safe.

Burkburnett PD identified the suspect and arrested them.

The suspect is in the Wichita County Jail and charged with felony terroristic threat and misdemeanor hoax bomb.