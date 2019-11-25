One person dead after single-car accident in Tillman Co.

1  of  2
TILLMAN CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— An Oklahoma man is dead following a single-car accident early Monday morning.

The accident happened on Nov. 25, at approximately 9:21 a.m. on State Highway 54 in Tillman County.

OHP said the driver of a 2016 Jeep Patriot, Jerry Lynn Wiley, 59, of Fredrick, was northbound on State Highway 54 when the vehicle departed to the right of the road and crossed a private drive while traveling 459 feet before hitting a row of hay bales.

Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Gray Grish Funeral Home in Frederick.

Investigators said there were no passengers and seatbelts were not in use.

Investigators also said next of kin have been notified.

This incident is under investigation, stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

