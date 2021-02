DEAN (KFDX/KJTL) — Law enforcement officials are on scene at a fatal two-vehicle accident in which one person was killed.

This accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 79 just North of Dean at Taylor Rd.

DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing did confirm that one person was killed in the accident. The identity of the driver is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information is made available to us.