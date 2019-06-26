One person dead following single-vehicle accident in Cotton Co.

COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) One person is dead following a single vehicle accident in Cotton County Tuesday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal single-car accident that happened around 4:00 p.m. on US 70 at Main street in Randlett.

Investigators said Ceanna R. Vargas, 25, of Temple, was Westbound in a Chevrolet Spark on U.S. Highway 70 when the vehicle steered from the roadway striking a concrete culvert.

Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Continue with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more information.