WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after an early morning shooting at a gas station in Wichita Falls.

The shooting happened between the hours of 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday, February 12 at the Stripes gas station located at the corner of Taft and Southwest Parkway.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:56 a.m. after witnesses called and told police the clerk had been “murdered”. When officers arrived they did find a deceased 41-year-old male who had been shot. The name of the victim was not released at the time of publication.

According to WFPD SGT. Charlier Eipper the incident is being investigated as a Capital Murder as the store was burglarized too.

The suspect is a black male wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. He is thin build and was heading towards the north near the apartments behind the Stripes according to WFPD PIO Charlie Eipper.

WFPD is working on getting videos and photos released to the public.

If you have any information about this crime WFPD is asking that you contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the Wichita Falls Police non-emergency number.

