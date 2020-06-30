Two people involved in non-fatal crash in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One person was taken to the hospital after a car accident early Tuesday afternoon in Wichita Falls.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. where an unidentified female driver of a white 2011 Toyota Sienna, and an unidentified driver of a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was southbound on Henry S. Grace Freeway when the Toyota Sienna swiped the Jeep Renegade.







Photos Appear Courtesy of WFPD

The Jeep had light damage so the driver of the Jeep followed the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota panicked when the Jeep followed her and she began driving at a high speed.

The Toyota and the Jeep was northbound on the 4700 block of Bonny Drive when the Toyota hit a parked 2004 Nissan Altima. The Altima was parked on Bonnie Drive and then hit a house before coming to a stop in the yard. Then the Toyota flipped and landed on its roof in the middle of the street on Bonny Drive.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The Toyota Sienna was taken away by a wrecker service.