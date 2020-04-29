One person hospitalized after head-on collision with semi-truck near Windthorst

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE: April, 28, 10:30 p.m.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night and a Texas State Trooper on scene said a male driver of a car traveling south crossed the center stripe and hit a semi-truck in the northbound lane.

Officials said the car was badly damaged and it appeared the driver had to be freed with the Jaws of Life before being rushed to the hospital.

The truck crashed off into the ditch, but the DPS Trooper on scene said the driver of the truck was not injured.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time, continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

