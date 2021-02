WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a motorcycle accident involving a deer.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. between Wichita Falls and Holliday near Wells and Foard Road.

The identity and condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

