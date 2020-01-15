Breaking News
One person hospitalized following shooting in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in Lawton on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. where officials were called to a shooting at the 100 block of NE Arlington Ave.

Upon arrival, officials said they made contact with the victim who had been shot.

Officials said there was an argument between 3 males and the victim was shot during the argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

This incident is under investigation, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

