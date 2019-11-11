One person hospitalized following shooting in WF

1  of  2
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in the 600 block of Roosevelt early Monday evening.

Police were called out to the shooting and authorities said officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the incident appears to be a family disturbance.

The WFPD, Fire Department, and AMR were all on the scene.

We do not know if any charges will be pressed and police said they are not looking for a suspect right now.

This incident is under investigation, stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

