One person hospitalized following structure fire caused by cigarette, estimated $32,000 damage

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Fire Department determined the cause of a structure fire that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday evening.

Ten WFFD units responded to a call around 3 p.m. for a structure fire at 4804 Alamo Dr.

Fire officials said when they arrived there was heavy smoke visible from a wood framed single story home.

There was one occupant home at the time of the fire, and no reported injuries to fire officials at the scene.

The Red Cross was called for one adult and there were minor injuries to the occupant.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Officials said the cause of the fire was due to a cigarette catching bedding on fire.

The estimated damages to the home is around $30,000, and the damage to the contents is $2,000.