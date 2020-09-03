One person hospitalized following two-vehicle collision in Stephens Co.

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is hospitalized after a wreck on Duncan Lake Road and Parker Road Thursday morning after failing to yield to a stop sign.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, officials responded to a wreck about half-a-mile east of Bray in Stephens County about 8:45 a.m.

Troopers state Duncan woman Duncan woman Wendy Finch, 37, was westbound on Parker Road in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and failed to yield to Tari Hicks, 47, who was driving a 2011 Mercedes Benz southbound on Duncan Lake Road.

When troopers arrived on scene, Finch had suffered internal injuries, and AMR drove her to Duncan Regional Hospital then transferred to OU Medical by AMR.

Hicks suffered leg injuries but denied treatment, and the passenger in Hicks’ car did not suffer any injuries.