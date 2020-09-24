UPDATE: Man facing felony charges after leading officers on high-speed chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATE: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 4:50 p.m.

A Wichita Falls man is facing multiple felony charges after leading Wichita Falls Police on a chase Thursday morning that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Tyree Rogers, 37, is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest on foot.

A spokesperson for the Wichita Falls Police Department said an officer attempted to stop a white Chevrolet HHR at 7th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 10:51 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver refused to stop and began driving erratically.

Authorities said a pursuit ensued that lasted about six minutes, covering 6.5 miles and reached a top speed of 90 mph.

“As of right now, the charges for the driver are felony evading in a car which he had a prior conviction for, so that will be a felony three and also running on foot which would also be a felony for him since he has prior convictions,” Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

AMR was called to ensure the driver was not injured after hitting the guide wire or while running away.

Eipper also said the officers on the scene described him as “hyped up,” so they checked to see if he was intoxicated, the driver was cooperative once he was aprehended.

Also his cousin was on the scene who Eipper said was instrumental in calming the driver down.

According to police, the vehicle eventually went off the road at North Rosewood Avenue and Harding Street, when the vehicle struck a telephone pole guy wire and came to a stop.

Police said the driver, later identified as Rogers, exited the vehicle and ran westbound on foot.

Authorities said Rogers was captured a short distance from the scene.









Deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office aided in the pursuit and captured Rogers in the front yard of a house located on Bonner Street.

Rogers was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which was impounded with minimal damage.

Rogers has previous convictions for evading arrest, causing both charges to be elevated to felonies.

