WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) –– One person is hospitalized after a house fire on North 7th Street.

Wichita Falls firefighters were called to the 1200 block around 8 p.m. Officials reported seeing fire coming from the front of the one-story home.

According to a release from Assistant Fire Marshal James Gowen, the fire was quickly extinguished with one person taken to the hospital for injuries.

Gowen said there was no fire department personnel injured and The American Red Cross was not called.