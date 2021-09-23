One person injured in pin-in wreck on Kell E Freeway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A two-vehicle accident on Kell E Freeway resulted in a pin-in accident.

Wichita Falls Police said shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a blue Chevrolet Corvette headed east on Kell Freeway drove into the back of a dark sedan.

Both vehicles veered into the median, and the Corvette hit a tree, wrapping around it, according to an officer.

The top of the Corvette had to be cut off to free the driver of the vehicle. WFPD said the driver was transported to the hospital with a head injury. His condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the sedan had minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.