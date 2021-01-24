One person killed, another person in the hospital after high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a driver lead sheriff’s deputies on an overnight high-speed chase and tried to run over the deputies.

According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, at around 2 a.m. sheriff’s deputies saw a mid-sized silver car parked in the middle of a service road off U.S. 287.

Deputies pulled up to the side of the car and saw a man in the driver’s seat and an unresponsive woman in the passenger seat with her seat laid all the way back.

After seeing the deputies, the car sped off leading police on a high-speed chase on U.S. 287.

During the chase, the car swerved off the road around the Fisher Rd. exit and deputies tried approaching the vehicle with their weapons drawn.

When deputies tried to approach the vehicle, the driver of the car tried driving through the deputies to escape. Deputies then opened fire on the driver and the car narrowly missed deputies crashing to a stop.

According to Sheriff Duke, when deputies then approached the car, they saw the driver had gunshot wounds and was unresponsive and then noticed the female passenger also had a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the female passenger then told them that the driver shot her and was kidnapping her.

The driver and the passenger were taken to United Regional for their gunshot wounds. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Texas DPS officials are now investigating this shooting. We will update this story when more information becomes available to us.