WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead following a Sunday morning house fire on Kingsbury Drive.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman, the fire department responded to the 4100 block of Kingsbury Drive at approximately 10:03 a.m. Saturday, March 13, after several neighbors reported a structure fire.

Chief Prillaman confirmed that one person inside the residence was pronounced dead on the scene.

No firefighters were reported injured on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We are working to get more information about this incident. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.