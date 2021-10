WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting at the Evergreen Mobile Homes Park.

Police were called to the area about gunshots around 6:43 p.m. on Saturday, October 9.

According to Sgt. Venable, a feud between two neighbors led to one man shooting another man at least twice. His condition is unknown at this time.

One person was arrested, and a woman was also arrested for ‘investigative purposes,’ according to Sgt. Venable.

The investigation is ongoing.