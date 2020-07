WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been shot in the arm at High Caliber Gun Range located at 475 Central Freeway North Friday afternoon.

According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a woman in her 30s was shot in her arm after an accidental discharge.

The victim was transport to United Regional for non-life-threatening injuries.

