Multiple units respond to multiple shots fired on East Hatton an Old Windthorst Road in Wichita Falls. Photo Credit: Christopher Walker/ KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – An incident in the early morning hours on Sunday ended with deadly gunfire on May 7.

According to Sheriff David Duke, the suspect was killed after a brief standoff and exchange of gunfire.

DPS Sergeant Marc Couch said that a DPS officer was injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital, where they are currently in surgery.

Duke said the incident started Saturday night in Archer County when deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance where the suspect fled in a Dodge Challenger, leading them in a pursuit along U.S. 281 into Wichita County.

Wichita County Deputies intercepted the pursuit and used spike strips to disable the suspect’s vehicle, but he continued, leading multiple law enforcement agencies as he turned south onto Windthorst Road, where an Archer County Deputy used the front of his truck to block and stop the suspect’s vehicle.

Duke said the suspect refused all commands to get out of the car before tossing his cell phone out the window. Wichita Falls Police assisted with shields, so the officers could approach the suspect. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers to helped set a perimeter.

The suspect came out of the vehicle with a firearm and pointed it at the deputies and officers, Duke said, they engaged with the suspect, and he was shot multiple.

Duke said they tried to render aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. During the exchange of gunfire, a DPS Trooper was shot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was undergoing surgery.

Archer and Wichita County Deputies, along with the WFPD and DPS, were involved in this incident. It is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, according to Duke.

Neither the suspect nor the injured trooper’s names have been released. According to our reporter on the scene, they heard several gunshots.

This is a developing story, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.