WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been reportedly shot Thursday night in the Sunnyside area of Wichita Falls.

Calls came into the Wichita Falls police department around 10:45 p.m. with reports that someone had been shot near Hawe’s Avenue and Oceola Avenue.

According to our reporter on the scene, one person was taken by ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries but appeared to be alert.

At the time of publication the identity of the victim is unknown, the extent of their injuries or motivation for the shooting.

Police are still searching the area for possible evidence and suspect.