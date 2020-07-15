One person taken to hospital after motorcycle accident in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in Wichita Falls late Tuesday night according to a police officer on scene.

The incident happened around 11:39 p.m. on the Lloyd Ruby Overpass. The Wichita Falls Police and AMR were at the scene

Authorities say the man on the motorcycle changed lanes and was hit by a truck in the other lane.

The motorcyclist was taken to United Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the person in the truck was not injured.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.