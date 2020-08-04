One person taken to hospital after pin-in accident on Highway 287

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One person was taken to the hospital and another person had no reported injuries after a pin-in accident on Monday.

Police received a call around 5:51 p.m. about a pin-in accident westbound on U.S. 287 near Harley-Davidson.

According to Sgt. Williams, the driver of a Dodge pickup truck was westbound on U.S. 287 and went across the center median and hit a semi-truck that was hauling a tandem trailer.

Then the Dodge hit the trailer and was pinned.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was taken to United Regional, and the person’s injuries are unknown at this time

The driver of the semi-truck had no reported injuries.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.