One person walks to hospital, after being hit by car while riding bike

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman hit by a car while riding on a bike walked to United Regional to be treated for her injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita Falls police, fire, and AMR responded to just before the intersection of 10th Street and Brook Avenue around 1 p.m.

A Wichita Falls Police officer on scene told our crew the woman was exiting the Family Dollar parking lot on her bike, apparently did not see the oncoming pickup truck and was hit.

The driver of the pick-up truck stayed to help the bicyclist until responders arrived.

The officer said the woman suffered minor injuries and first responders walked with her over to United Regional.

