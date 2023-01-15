WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigate a shooting on Terrace Avenue near Lucy Park.

WFPD is working the scene of a reported shooting early Sunday morning. Police responded to Terrace Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots during a party in the 2400 block of Terrace. A victim was reportedly taken in a personal vehicle with possible gunshot injuries.

Police have taped off the scene and are questioning witnesses

