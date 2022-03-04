WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital from a pin-in wreck near Double D’s Liquor.

Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Wichita County deputies were called to Seymour Highway about an overturned semi and pin-in.

According to deputies, a pickup was trying to turn into Double D’s Liquor. A semi-truck was behind the pickup and tried to switch lanes, but there was a vehicle in the left lane, making the driver of the semi swerve back into the right lane, hitting the back left of the pickup.

The pickup rolled and landed on its side. The semi also turned over and hit an electrical pole before coming to a stop.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay according to deputies.