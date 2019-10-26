One sentenced on 4 charges of burglary of vehicles

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of two suspects arrested in connection to dozens of reported car burglaries and ID thefts in Wichita Falls is now sentenced.

Destiny Dunbar, 23, pleaded to four charges of burglary of vehicles and received 202 days in jail, with credit for 101 days spent in jail.

Dunbar has other charges pending as does a co-defendant.

In July, detectives said they found a large amount of property that was taken in car break-ins in a room at the Wayfarer Motel, including ID cards, passports and other cards.

They were told the two tenants, Dunbar and Anthony Bowen already checked out.

The detective had already been investigating Dunbar for a car burglary where her fingerprints were found.

A day later, they learned the pair had been arrested at the Sagamar Inn in Seymour.

Deputies said they found credit cards and other items belonging to numerous people who had reported car break-ins and a stolen car was also recovered.

Dunbar had about two dozen separate charges filed and Bowen had 15.

