One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of two defendants charged with printing fake ID documents at a few gas pumps is sentenced to prison.

Lisa Ann Lowery pleaded guilty to possession of more than 10 items of ID Information and will now serve seven years in prison.

She and Thomas Gilchrist, 40, were arrested in February after police officers received a call to the United Express on Jacksboro Highway about suspicious activity in a grey Jeep.

Police officers said Gilchrist and Lowery were inside of the Jeep with no forms of ID.

As officers searched the car, they said they found up to 17 different drivers’ licenses, 15 Texas ID cards, 17 different personal and business account checks and in total, almost 50 separate pieces of ID information.

They said the cards had Lowery’s and Gilchrist’s photos but with different names and birthdates.

They also found a printer inside the Jeep.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk"

Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth"

One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs"

Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar"

STUDENTS AT FT. BELKNAP

Thumbnail for the video titled "STUDENTS AT FT. BELKNAP"

ACISD CAREER FAIR

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACISD CAREER FAIR"

HEMP CONFERENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "HEMP CONFERENCE"

SECOND SAMS EMBEZZLER

Thumbnail for the video titled "SECOND SAMS EMBEZZLER"

THIRD BURK ROBBERY SENTENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "THIRD BURK ROBBERY SENTENCE"

DESTINY DUNBAR SENTENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DESTINY DUNBAR SENTENCE"

Ryan Braiser prepares for a day with the Thunderbirds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Braiser prepares for a day with the Thunderbirds"

Optimus Prime visits Fain Elementary, assembles in WF for Comic Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimus Prime visits Fain Elementary, assembles in WF for Comic Expo"