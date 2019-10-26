One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of two defendants charged with printing fake ID documents at a few gas pumps is sentenced to prison.

Lisa Ann Lowery pleaded guilty to possession of more than 10 items of ID Information and will now serve seven years in prison.

She and Thomas Gilchrist, 40, were arrested in February after police officers received a call to the United Express on Jacksboro Highway about suspicious activity in a grey Jeep.

Police officers said Gilchrist and Lowery were inside of the Jeep with no forms of ID.

As officers searched the car, they said they found up to 17 different drivers’ licenses, 15 Texas ID cards, 17 different personal and business account checks and in total, almost 50 separate pieces of ID information.

They said the cards had Lowery’s and Gilchrist’s photos but with different names and birthdates.

They also found a printer inside the Jeep.