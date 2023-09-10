WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating a reported shooting that hospitalized a white male Sunday evening.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, September 10, 2023, officers were sent to East Carolina Street for gunshots. WFPD Sergeant John Chesar said while investigating that incident, the emergency room called the police and said a white male with a gunshot wound to his right arm was in the hospital.

Chesar said an altercation took place on East Carolina and shots were fired.

Chesar said the victim was transported to Fort Worth with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesar said this is an isolated incident that remains under investigation. It is not known who shot the victim or the details of the altercation leading to the gunshots being fired.