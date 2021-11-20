One taken to hospital in pin-in wreck on TX-79

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, November 20, Wichita Falls first responders were called to a pin-in wreck on Highway 79 near Goodman Road.

According to WFPD Sgt. Sullivan, a red Ford truck flipped over, pinning the driver inside.

Sgt. Sullivan said the truck approached a curve at a high rate of speed and rolled several times.

The driver, an 18-year-old female, was transported to a hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the sergeant.

There were no passengers or other vehicles involved in the wreck.