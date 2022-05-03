WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One female was transported to United Regional by Air Evac following a two-car collision Tuesday morning on Horseshoe Lake Road.

The call came in around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

According to our crew on the scene, a Chevrolet Impala and an SUV crashed near the intersection of F.M. 367 and Horseshoe Lake Road in Iowa Park.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Park Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Air Evac.

The female driver and sole occupant of the Impala was transported by Air Evac to United Regional for treatment, according to officials on the scene. The driver’s current condition is unknown at this time.

The occupants of the SUV appeared to have sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

Further details, including the cause of the collision, are unknown at this time.

This is a developing news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more details as they become available.