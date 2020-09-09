One WFISD student tests positive for COVID-19, total WFISD cases now 13

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District confirmed Wednesday a student at Milam Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

Milam Elementary principal Dr. Gena Ayers said in an email sent to parents that the case is considered low-risk due to the classroom and minimum exposure to the campus.

“Because all staff members and students were wearing proper face coverings, no students or staff members besides the infected individual and siblings will have to quarantine,” Dr. Ayers said.

Dr. Ayers said all areas of the building that the student who tested positive has been in have been cleaned and disinfected.

This makes 13 total cases reported since school resumed in August, with nine students and four staff members testing positive to date.

WFISD reported the first positive case on Tuesday, August 25, when a student at Crockett Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

A second case was confirmed the following day after a Rider High School student tested positive.

Two more cases were reported on Friday, August 28 after two more Crockett Elementary students tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday, three new cases were reported in WFISD after one student at Hirschi High School and two students at Rider High School tested positive for COVID-19.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt instructed staff members to avoid eating together after an entire teacher team at Franklin Elementary were sent home after coming in contact with a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday, two staff members at WFISD elementary schools tested positive for COVID-19.

Another Rider student tested positive on Friday, September 4, and a staff member at McNiel Junior High tested positive on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.