Three WFISD students and one staff member test positive for COVID-19, total WFISD cases now 17

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s COVID-19 tracker, there are four new cases bringing the total to 17 positive cases.

The WFISD COVID-19 tracker lists one new student positive at Wichita Falls Old High School, one student at Southern Hills Elementary School, and one student and one staff member at Scotland Park Elementary School.

The WFISD website tracker will be updated at least weekly according to school officials.

WFISD reported the first positive case on Tuesday, August 25, when a student at Crockett Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

A second case was confirmed the following day after a Rider High School student tested positive.

Two more cases were reported on Friday, August 28 after two more Crockett Elementary students tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday, three new cases were reported in WFISD after one student at Hirschi High School and two students at Rider High School tested positive for COVID-19.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt instructed staff members to avoid eating together after an entire teacher team at Franklin Elementary were sent home after coming in contact with a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday, two staff members at WFISD elementary schools tested positive for COVID-19.

Another Rider student tested positive on Friday, September 4, and a staff member at McNiel Junior High tested positive on Tuesday.

WFISD reported a positive case on Wednesday, September 9, when a student at Milam Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.