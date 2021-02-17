One Wichita Falls man dead, another hospitalized with apparent CO poisoning from generator fumes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department report at least one apparent weather-related death on Tuesday.

According to authorities, two men on Sun Valley Drive were found unconscious Tuesday afternoon.

Officers on the scene said the power was out in the house and a generator was being used, set up on the patio with the sliding doors open.

One 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another 81-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

He was last reported to be in stable condition and is being treated for high levels of carbon monoxide.

Police said there was a heavy odor of exhaust fumes when they entered the home.

According to authorities, the victims have the same last name.