Suspects taken into custody in Wichita Falls SWAT situation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A SWAT team presence was reported at a residence near Fillmore and Vernon a little after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 5.

A reporter on the scene said one woman and two men have been taken into custody after SWAT had to remove them from a house.

Once SWAT was on scene, they were able to take one woman into custody while two men ran to a vacant house nearby.

A witness who called in to our newsroom said she saw SWAT kick down the door of the residence around 1:35 p.m.

SWAT entered the vacant home, and the two men inside reportedly did not put up a fight and came out of the residence on their own.

Sergeant Poirot with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed the suspects were taken in on a drug investigation warrant.

It is unknown at this time if the owner of the vacant residence will press charges.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News