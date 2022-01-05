Suspects taken into custody in Wichita Falls SWAT situation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A SWAT team presence was reported at a residence near Fillmore and Vernon a little after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 5.

A reporter on the scene said one woman and two men have been taken into custody after SWAT had to remove them from a house.

Once SWAT was on scene, they were able to take one woman into custody while two men ran to a vacant house nearby.

A witness who called in to our newsroom said she saw SWAT kick down the door of the residence around 1:35 p.m.

SWAT entered the vacant home, and the two men inside reportedly did not put up a fight and came out of the residence on their own.

Sergeant Poirot with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed the suspects were taken in on a drug investigation warrant.

It is unknown at this time if the owner of the vacant residence will press charges.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.