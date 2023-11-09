Bruce Benson was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and worn red wing boots with the steel toe showing through. If you have any information that could help authorities, you’re urged to contact the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 875-3383, or contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations by calling (800) 522-8017 or by emailing tips@osbi.ok.gov.

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Cotton County family is holding a candlelight prayer vigil as they continue to search for answers exactly one year after the mysterious disappearance of Bruce Benson.

Benson, now 70 years old, was last seen by his son, Grady Benson, outside of his residence at the corner of County Roads 1970 and 2620 on the night of November 9, 2023.

One year since his “suspicious” and mysterious disappearance, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, the Benson family is holding a candlelight and prayer vigil at their residence, located at the intersection of County Roads 2620 and 1970, about ten miles east of Randlett, Oklahoma.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. Due to forecasted rain in the area, the family is providing tents to serve as cover for participants.

A map to the residence can be found below:

The strange disappearance of Benson still has community members dumbfounded.

“I mean nobody knows what happened,” Lori Hedges with the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after his disappearance in November 2022. “They’ve not seen anything, heard anything. It’s like he woke up or got home and just disappeared in thin air.”

The Benson family hasn’t been the same since that day, exactly one year ago.

“This is just unheard of,” Maxine Benson, Bruce Benson’s wife said. “This is something that happens somewhere else. It just doesn’t happen in Cotton County.”

For Bruce’s son, Grady, who was the last person to see his dad before he disappeared, it’s been an entire year that he’s felt lost without his father.

“I just feel like I’m just kind of on hold,” Grady Benson said. “Ya know, don’t know which way to go, which way to turn.”

Maxine Benson said she’s thankful that her community hasn’t given up on her husband yet either.

“We appreciate every prayer, everybody searching, and please continue,” Maxine Benson said. “I still look, I’ll never quit looking. He’s somewhere close, I do believe that. I’ll continue to look until the day I die, or until I find him.”

As of Thursday, November 9, 2023, no new updates on Benson’s whereabouts have been released by authorities.