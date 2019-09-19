Online outrage grows over Allsup’s burrito shortage

Allsup’s convenience stores are experiencing shortages of their popular bean and beef burritos.
After seeing online complaints about the burrito shortage, Texoma’s Homepage called several stores in Texoma and all of them said they had no burritos.
Online users across Texas and New Mexico — where Allsup’s is headquartered — shared their thoughts about the shortage.
Some believe the convenience store chain is getting rid of the deep-fried snacks altogether.
Those worries lead to an online petition which has garnered more than 250 signatures.
Luckily, one employee at a store in Henrietta said they expect a new shipment Monday.
Texoma’s Homepage reached out to Allsup’s for an official statement, they were not immediately available for comment.