Online outrage grows over Allsup’s burrito shortage

Allsup’s convenience stores are experiencing shortages of their popular bean and beef burritos.

After seeing online complaints about the burrito shortage, Texoma’s Homepage called several stores in Texoma and all of them said they had no burritos.

Online users across Texas and New Mexico — where Allsup’s is headquartered — shared their thoughts about the shortage.

this rumor about there not being anymore allsups burritos in carlsbad better not be true — jersie alba (@JersieLaShay) September 17, 2019

They recalled allsups burritos and I am heartbroken — ℓуcι мαмι❤︎ (@LyciannaA) September 19, 2019

allsups recalled bean burritos and honestly idk what to do with my life anymore — jade (@JadeMpepau) September 16, 2019

Some believe the convenience store chain is getting rid of the deep-fried snacks altogether.

Allsups : KEEP THE ALLSUPS BURRITO – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/UixBenn5IW via @Change — jesus flores (@JesusFl35084487) September 17, 2019

Those worries lead to an online petition which has garnered more than 250 signatures.

Luckily, one employee at a store in Henrietta said they expect a new shipment Monday.

Texoma’s Homepage reached out to Allsup’s for an official statement, they were not immediately available for comment.