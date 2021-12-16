Only defendant in O’Brien’s bar brawl murder seeks lower bond again

Rosendo Espino has been in jail since since December 28, 2020, for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The only defendant still in jail in a December, 2020, bar brawl murder case is trying, once again, to have his bond lowered, so he can be released like the other two defendants.

Rosendo Espino has been in jail since December 28, 2020, for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His original $1 million bond was ordered reduced to $500,000 in October, 2021.

The next month, his attorney filed a second motion to reduce bond to $25,000. A hearing on that motion was held Thursday, December 16, but as of this posting, no ruling on that motion is filed, and Espino remains jailed.

The other two suspects in the alleged stabbing murder of 39-year-old Evan Aleman posted bond for murder, then got rearrested when the DA’s office filed new aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Jorge Soto posted that bond in April and James “Hollywood” Henderson posted his in June.

Unlike the other two, Espino is also being held without bond on a parole violation charge.