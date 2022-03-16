WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls received only one bid on the long-awaited Veterans Memorial Plaza project at Lake Wichita.

That bid was opened yesterday and came in under the estimated cost.

The budgeted amount is $525,000, and the low bid from Marrs Patriot Construction of Wichita Falls was just over $456,000.

However, there is a proposed alternate addition to the project, which, if approved, could raise that bid.

The City Council will vote on awarding the contract on April 5.

The plaza has faced delays as fund drives continued and is expected to take about six months to complete once construction begins.

Many private donations have contributed to the fund, including a generous one from the Harry Patterson family.

Memorial Brick Sales had also contributed, though in the last Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee meeting, it was decided to place the bricks randomly instead of in groups because the original plan of two walkways was scaled down to one.

One of the plans for the plaza now in the works is to hold a region-wide Veterans Day ceremony.