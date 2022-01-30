WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Orientations for the 2022 i.d.e.a. WF competition are about halfway over, with three already having been completed.

The first orientation was held on Thursday, February 3, in Room 189 of Dillard College of Business Administration at MSU Texas. All orientations will be held in Room 189.

Taking part in this event gives small business owners the opportunity to get up to $100,000 for your business plan.

Following your attendance in one of six orientations, you can enter the competition and attend different workshops, submit your business plan and get feedback from consultants.

The remaining three orientations will be held on the following days:

Saturday, February 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, February 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The orientations are the first step of joining the i.d.e.a. WF competition. All 10 steps are below:

Attend one of six identical orientation sessions. Enter the competition by submitting an investor fact sheet, application, credit reports on the owners, and the $295 entry fee. Attend six workshops that will lead you through the i.d.e.a. WF and business planning process. Submit your business plan draft for feedback. Receive feedback and refine your plan by working with consultants at the Dillard College of Business at MSU Texas. Submit your final business plan. Attend the “How to Pitch a Plan to Investors” workshop. Work with consultants to develop and perfect your pitch. Make your pitch! Attend the awards ceremony on October 19.

Find more information and schedules for I.D.E.A. WF at their website here.