WICHITA FALLS (KFDX\KJTL) — Another longtime Wichita Fall’s favorite is closing its doors for good.

Opa’s Schnitzel Haus, located at 2611 Plaza Parkway, announced on Facebook on September 13 that it would be closing its doors permanently on Saturday, October 2.

Customers left their well wishes and how much they would miss the food and the atmosphere that Opa’s provided for many years.

The last chance to enjoy Opa’s is October 2, 2021.