Open Door Christian School campaign fundraiser to “Feed The Need” in Haiti

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — Being a servant to the people is one of the many things taught to students at Open Door Christian School in Graham and that’s exactly what they are doing.

“This ‘Feed the Need’ fundraiser we ultimately raise money for the school and also raise 10,000 meals to be able to send to Haiti,” Open Door Christian School Principal Brandi Menard said. “Our children are learning about Haiti. They are learning about the culture and the people and they are learning they can be true missionaries right here and help people all over the world.”

Valerie Todd, who volunteers with the school and whose children attend the school, said this fundraiser is a wonderful tool for kids to learn true missionary work.

“It’s such a gift our kids get to learn that they can serve others and it’s pretty powerful that people in Graham, Texas are going to package meals that are going to be shipped to Haiti; another country our kids most likely will never get to visit,” Todd said.

By gathering financial sponsorship, they hope to be able to send 10,000 meals to Haiti

“In five weeks, this company that we are a company that we are partnering with which is the champion group will send us the dry food and the kids will physically package it up pour into the bags, and send it off to Haiti,” Menard said.

“This will, lord-willing, snowball into them wanting to get out and maybe mow a neighbors yard or think of a way to serve somebody in their own child-like way,” Todd said.

A way that will soon positively affect lives many miles away.