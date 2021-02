WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Chick-fil-A announced Monday on their Facebook page the grand opening date for their newest location in Wichita Falls.

Chick-fil-A’s new location on Southwest Parkway will officially open Thursday, March 4.

A second Chick-fil-A location in Wichita Falls was announced in 2020 with the goal of an opening date in early 2021.

The restaurant is located on the corner of Southwest Parkway and Bridge Creek Drive.