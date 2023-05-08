WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After delays in construction due to supply chain issues, Wichita Falls shoppers will soon have a new grocery store to shop at where the old Cash Saver and Albertson’s location on Southwest Parkway and Kemp used to be.

United Family officials have announced Wednesday, May 24, as the opening date for the new United Supermarket.

This will be the fourth United store in Wichita Falls and will have a pharmacy with drive-thru access, streetside grocery pickup, full-service floral and more.

A hiring event was held in February, and dozens of new employees are training in other stores to prepare for the opening.

The Cash Saver and Albertson’s closed in January 2019, and the building remained vacant until the work began for the new United. The building had been an Albertson’s for many years.